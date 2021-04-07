WATCH: Employee violently grabbed, held with gun to head, while multiple suspects rob Galleria area massage parlor

HOUSTON (CW39) A massage parlor in the Galleria area was robbed by three suspects on Friday, March 26th around 6 p.m. and police need your help identifying and locating the suspects.

Two men and one woman entered the massage parlor, located at the 4200 block of San Felipe in the Galleria area, according to investigators. One of the men was armed with a handgun as all three of the suspects demanded money from the employee on duty. One of the suspects violently grabbed the employee behind the counter while pointing a gun to her head and demanded to know where the cash was. Investigators say, the suspect then grabbed a bag of money, and then all three of the suspects ran off from the location in an unknown direction.

Armed suspects target a massage parlor on Mar. 26 at the 4200 block of San Felipe. During the robbery, one of the suspects points his handgun at the employee's head while demanding cash. If you know these suspects, please call @CrimeStopHOU. Story here->https://t.co/HxCZuvZnPK pic.twitter.com/dVAGVA2HWl — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 7, 2021

Suspect descriptions: Black male, wore dark clothing.

Suspect #2: Black male, wore green hoodie.

Suspect #3: Black female, black hoodie and gray pants.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.