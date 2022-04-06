HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery and shooting.

Houston Police Robbery department said that on Wednesday, March 30, of this year, at around 9:15 p.m., two unknown males entered a general store, located at the 3100 block of Collingsworth, just inside the North Loop at the Eastex Freeway.

One of the males immediately pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash registers.

The second suspect walked around the counter while also making demands for the money. As the employees were attempting to open the register, the suspect with the gun shot the male employee in the leg. The suspects then removed a small amount of money from the register and fled the scene.

Suspect #1: Black male, red pullover, orange cap with black pants

Suspect #2: Black male, orange short, navy blue cap and gray pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.