WATCH: Manager gunned down during grocery store robbery in NW Houston, suspects on the run

HOUSTON (CW39) Constable Mark Herman’s office is asking for the publics help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects.

On April 11, 2021, Precinct 4 deputies responded to the Sprouts grocery store located at 20707 Kuykendahl Road in reference to an Aggravated Robbery. According to investigators, when deputies arrived they found the store manager was shot. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated.



Video surveillance captured two black male suspects enter the store wearing dark-colored hoodies, shorts, and face masks. They ordered a clerk to open the register and they began to steal the cash. According to investigators the manager attempted to intervene and that’s when one of the

suspects shot him and then both suspects ran from the scene on foot.



“If you recognize these suspects or have any information pertaining this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement.” – Constable Mark Herman

If you have information that may assist in the investigation, officials are asking you to contact Precinct 4 Dispatch Office at (281) 376-3472.