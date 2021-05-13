WATCH: Robbery suspects carjack Uber driver then use her stolen credit card at convenience store

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for some robbery suspects.

Investigators say two robbery suspects carjacked and Uber driver with a gun then stole her credit card. The suspects then went to a convenient store with the Uber drivers credit card and made purchases. Investigators were able to get video from the convenient store and are asking the public’s help identifying them. Below are the details released by HPD and Crime Stoppers.

We need your help to identify the suspects wanted after car-jacking an Uber driver at gunpoint and then using her stolen credit card at a convenience store on Mar. 21 at 11400 MLK. If you know them, call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See this story and more at https://t.co/eJba69OurX pic.twitter.com/9n84reAAZW — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 13, 2021

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at around 1:30 am, the complainant, an Uber driver, was dropping off a customer at about the 8800 block of Broadway, in Houston, Texas. The complainants stated that two males approached them and the shorter black male (Playboy) pointed a pistol at them, demanding her vehicle. The suspects carjacked the complainant and drove away. After the car jacking, the complainant’s credit card was used by the suspects near 11400 MLK. The following day on March 21st, the suspects returned to the same store but left the complainant’s vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle was recovered by patrol officers and was processed for evidence.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All calls and callers will remain anonymous.