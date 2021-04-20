WATCH: Robbery suspects shoot 66-yr-old man in the head after stealing his catalytic converter

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help locating two robbery suspects.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:40 am, the 66 years old was inside his apartment at the 3000 block of Golfcrest, in Southeast Houston. The victim told investigators that the apartment manager knocked on his door and told him that someone was attempting to steal his catalytic converter from his truck. He then ran over to his truck to investigate and that’s when he saw a man under his truck. A second man wearing a red shirt then jumped out of a black Nissan Altima, approached the victim with a small handgun, pointed the gun at his head, and then shot him. Both suspects then got back into the Nissan Altima and fled the scene, according to investigators.

Note: A neighbor in the apartment complex observed the black Nissan Altima pull into the parking lot and started to record the vehicle due to the occupants behaving suspiciously.

The victim was shot in the ear and is expected to survive his injuries.

Suspect description: Black male, 35 to 45 years old, heavy build, red Nike shirt.

Suspect #2: Black male, 40 to 50 years old, medium build, black shirt and black pants.

Vehicle description: Black Nissan Altima with paper plates.

Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information on this case. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.