WATCH: Serial aggravated robbery suspect pulls knife on store employee

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is looking for a aggravated robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted in a series of robberies. In the latest shoplifting spree he pulled a knife on a store employee who approached him on the way out of the store.

On Saturday, January 2, 2021 at around 9:25 am, the suspect entered a general store, located at the 12000 block of Bissonnet, in SW Houston. The suspect walked throughout the store and shoved items in a bag he was carrying. He then tried walking out of the store without paying for the items and was approached by a store employee, according to investigators. The suspect then pulled out a knife and told the employee that he would cut him if he tried to stop him. The suspect then took off in an unknown direction.

According to authorities, the suspect is described as a black male, 35 to 45 years old, 5’08, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, green hoodie and blue pants. Carried a backpack.

The same suspect is also believed to be responsible for the following two additional robberies:

Saturday January 2, 2021 at around 9:00 am at drug store located at the 9100 block of South Dairy Ashford. Houston PD #5969-21: https://youtu.be/w4SyEKq2SMY

Monday, January 4, 2021 at around 8:30 pm at a grocery store located at 11000 block of Beechnut. Houston PD #14072-21: https://youtu.be/CiLXd__6FrI

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Your identity will remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.