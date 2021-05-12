WATCH: Suspect shoots at victims head narrowly missing him during attempted robbery in NW Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division has released surveillance video of an attempted robbery that happened at an apartment complex parking lot in NW Houston.

The victim told authorities that on Thursday, April 29th around 2:00 p.m. he was walking through his apartment complex parking lot when he was approached by the suspect. Investigators say the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the suspects head, firing a shot, narrowly missed his head, instead striking his left finger.

The victim turned around to run away as the suspect continued to shoot at him, according to officials. The man was transported to the hospital where he suffered a gunshot wound to his left ring finger, which had to be amputated.

Suspect description: Black male, 20 to 22 years old, black clothing, slide sandals, and had a red lanyard on. 

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

