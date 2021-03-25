WATCH: Suspect violently drags woman in parking lot while stealing her money

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division has released parking lot surveillance video of a couple suspects, who possibly followed a woman from the bank, robbed her and then dragged her across the parking lot in the process. Take a look at the video and see if you can help police locate these suspects.
If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous. You could get paid up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect(s) arrest.