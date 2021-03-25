WATCH: Suspect violently drags woman in parking lot while stealing her money

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division has released parking lot surveillance video of a couple suspects, who possibly followed a woman from the bank, robbed her and then dragged her across the parking lot in the process. Take a look at the video and see if you can help police locate these suspects.

Victim possibly targeted in parking lot after leaving bank on Feb. 26 at the 6900 block of N. Loop W. If you have info about these suspects, call @CrimeStopHOU. Want to learn more about jugging prevention? See our video here->https://t.co/DejYIATYK3 @houstonpolice #hounews pic.twitter.com/uN6APX6elb — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 24, 2021

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous. You could get paid up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect(s) arrest.