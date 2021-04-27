WATCH: Three armed suspects kick down front door in the middle of the night in Heights home invasion

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating three robbery suspect involved in a home invasion in the Heights.

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at around 11:55 pm, the home owners were sleeping inside their residence at the 400 block of E. 26th Street, in the Heights. They told investigators that they heard something at their door, at which time an unknown man forced entry by kicking the door open. Three armed men then entered the home and forced the home owners to get on the ground. The suspects then searched through the house and removed any valuables and weapons. The suspects sped off from the location in a black Ford Fusion, according to officials.

Identity of suspects sought in an aggravated robbery (home invasion) that occurred on March 20 at the 400 block of E. 26th Street. If you recognize them, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See this story and more at https://t.co/eJba69OurX @houstonpolice #hounews pic.twitter.com/UIj5iLun7W — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 26, 2021

Suspect descriptions: White or Hispanic male, young, medium built, clean-shaven, unknown hair, unknown height, black hoodie, white washed blue jeans and white shoes.

Suspect #2: Black male, around 20 to 30 years of age, medium built, was wearing a Gucci mask, long braids with blonde tips, unknown height or weight, black shirt and maroon pants

Suspect #3: Black male, around 20 to 30 years of age, slim built, was wearing a mask, short hair, unknown height or weight, black hoodie and black and white shorts.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.