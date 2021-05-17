WATCH: Two armed suspects violently jump man for his watch in front of River Oaks area luxury hotel

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is warning the public about two violent armed robbery suspects that hit a River Oaks area hotel last week. Investigators have released surveillance video in hopes someone will come forward with any information that can help lead to their arrest.

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at around 4:00 am, the victim reported to police that he arrived at his hotel, located at the 5000 block of W. Alabama, in the River Oaks area. The victim got out of his vehicle and was walking to the front doors as a silver Mitsubishi Outlander pulled up next to him, according to investigators. Two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and accosted the victim with guns drawn. One of the suspects pointed a rifle at the victim while the other suspect with a handgun demanded his Rolex watch, according to robbery investigators. The suspect took his watch and stole his backpack. Both suspects got back into the Mitsubishi and sped off from the scene.

We need your help to identify the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery outside of a hotel on May 8 at the 5000 block of W. Alabama. If you have info about this case, please call @CrimeStopHOU to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. Story at https://t.co/eJba69OurX https://t.co/NLyMVh5hQz pic.twitter.com/LQMC72O9NY — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 14, 2021

Suspect description: Black male, slim build, white hoodie, black pants, black shoes and black handgun.

Suspect #2: Black male, heavy build, white T-shirt, black du-rag, dark pants, black semi-automatic rifle.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.