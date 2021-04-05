WATCH: Workers held at gunpoint, forced to lie on floor as suspect robs tire shop in Acres Homes

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Police Department needs your help in finding a suspect wanted in a tire shop robbery that occurred on Feb. 25 in the 800 block of Little York.

If you have any details about this suspect’s identity, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspect(s) involved may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

