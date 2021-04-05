WATCH: Workers held at gunpoint, forced to lie on floor as suspect robs tire shop in Acres Homes

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Police Department needs your help in finding a suspect wanted in a tire shop robbery that occurred on Feb. 25 in the 800 block of Little York.

Suspect wanted in tire shop robbery on Feb. 25 at the 800 block of Little York. If you have info about this males identity, please call @CrimeStopHOU. Info. leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. HPD #260412-21 pic.twitter.com/qPqw1LbYlE — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 31, 2021

If you have any details about this suspect’s identity, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspect(s) involved may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.