HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Police Department needs your help in finding a suspect wanted in a tire shop robbery that occurred on Feb. 25 in the 800 block of Little York.
If you have any details about this suspect’s identity, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspect(s) involved may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.
- WATCH: Workers held at gunpoint, forced to lie on floor as suspect robs tire shop in Acres Homes
