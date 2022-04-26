HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at the 042 Lounge at 13711 Westheimer Road near Eldridge Parkway early Monday morning.

Authorities say it was about 2:20 a.m. April 24, when police responded to a shooting call. Police say the security guard working on site got into a physical altercation with a man who refused to leave the location after closing time.

Police say the security guard called 911, he saw the man display a gun. The security guard then saw the man raise the gun and point it in his direction. Fearing for his life, the guard fired his weapon at the man and struck him. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.



Officials say the identity of the man, 33, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. After detectives consulted with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the incident will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.