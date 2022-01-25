HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a male at 3113 Anita Street at Burkett in Houston’s Third Ward about 8:40 p.m. on Monday Jan. 24.



The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Homicide Division Sergeant W. Dunn and Detective R. Naughton on scene said the person stabbed and a female witness were in front of the address on Anita, talking when both were approached by a man now wanted for the crime. The suspect began stabbing the man talking. Then the woman ran away. The witness had recently dated the now wanted man and authorities believe he may have been jealous because she was talking to the victim.



The suspect is described only as a black male known in Third Ward as “Pookie.”



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

