GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A woman stole a yacht and took it for a joyride before being caught, Galveston police said.

Police said that the received a call that a 52-foot Jefferson Monticello motor yacht named “Loyalty” had sailed away from its dock at 6130 Heard’s Lane on Monday morning.

After Galveston police asked for help from the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office located Loyalty at a pier on the 7500 block of Broadway.

At the pier, police arrested Renee Waguespack, 45, and charged her with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, a felony in Texas.

Police also found around four grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine on her person but said it would be tested for definitive identification. Waguespack was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Waguespack remains in the Galveston County Jail. There’s no information on her bond at this time.