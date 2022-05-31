HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman was arrested for allegedly leaving her 3-year-old child in her car unattended for half an hour while she was shopping.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the 6600 block of North Grand Parkway off of Spring Stubner Road in Spring and found a child in a running car unattended in the parking lot of a Target.

The mother came out to the scene and told deputies that she was shopping in the Target store for five minutes. But investigators said that they found out she was actually inside the store for over 30 minutes as the child stayed in the car.

The mother, identified as Marcie Taylor, 36, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for child endangerment, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Her bond was set for $25,000.