HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at an apartment complex in north Harris County.
It happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening on the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard near Kuykendahl Road.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspect, Daysie Parker-Jones, was arrested for aggravated assault and felony deadly conduct.
Gonzalez said Parker-Jones, 23, allegedly shot her father, 48-year-old Ronald Parker, multiple times. The shooting happened in front of her 12-year-old daughter.
The father is in critical but stable condition, Gonzalez said.