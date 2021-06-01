Woman arrested with loads of cash and marijuana in her vehicle

HOUSTON (CW39) The start to the memorial day weekend, didn’t end the way one woman wanted. Now, she’s waking up in a jail cell, accused of selling illegal drugs.

On Friday May 28, 2021, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 15800 block of the North Freeway. The driver was identified as 33 year old Shenika Shaw.

During the course of the traffic stop, she was found to be in possession of 7.8 ounces of Marijuana and over $9000 in cash. The Constable’s office is investigating to see if the money could have come from profits from the illegal selling of narcotics.

Further investigation revealed that Shaw also has an open felony warrant for organized crime. Shenika Shaw was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrant and charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana. Her bond was set at $2,500.

