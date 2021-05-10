Woman assaulted by robbery suspects after taking pics of them breaking into her business

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are looking for two robbery suspects and are hoping the public can help identify them.

According to police, the victim catches the suspects breaking into her business, located at the 8400 block of Wilcrest in Southwest Houston on February 18th. The business owner tells police she was able to snap some pictures of the suspects before they took off. Take a look at these pics and see if you recognize these suspects.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All tips reported will remain anonymous. You can also reports tips at www.crimestoppers.org.

