Woman behind bars after spitting on and assaulting EMS worker

HOUSTON (CW39) It started as a traffic accident Monday, March 29. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responding to the vehicle crash, in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley and Sam Houston Pkwy.

Deputies determined that 31 year old Rhea Lane was at fault. But, at the same time, deputies say she started to become combative and uncooperative. Moments later, EMS personnel arrived on the scene, so they could treat others involved in the crash, for their injuries.

Rhea Lane: photo courtesy- Harris County Constable, Precinct 4

But, while the EMS team was doing its job, deputies report that Lane began assaulting one of the EMS personnel and spit on them. Lane was immediately detained. Deputies then discovered Lane had an open warrant for her arrest, in Fort Bend County. She was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrant and also charged with Assault on a Public Servant and Harrassment of a Public Servant. Her bond has not yet been set.