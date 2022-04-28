HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a woman who shot her boyfriend Tuesday at a west Houston apartment.

Latonya Deshall Malone, 42, was charged and booked on aggravated assault charges, along with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Police said officers were called to an apartment on 9801 Meadowglen Lane on Tuesday morning and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later taken to the hospital.

The victim, identified as Johnny Eason, 31, is reported to be in stable condition.

Police said that at first, Malone told officers she was asleep in the bedroom when the shooting occurred, but later admitted to her role in the incident. She was then charged and sent to the Harris County Jail.

There is no word yet on her bond.