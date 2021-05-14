Woman followed home and carjacked in her driveway, police looking for suspect

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Precinct Four Constables have released pictures of a carjacking suspect and is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating him.

On May 9, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 12300 block of Woodnote Lane in reference to a car-jacking. Upon deputies arriving, the complainant reported that she was pulling into her driveway when a male suspect began to knock on her window.

After rolling down her window, the male suspect displayed a firearm and demanded her to get out of the vehicle, a 2013 gold BMW 328i .

Further investigation revealed that the complainant’s vehicle later appeared to be used in a recent carjacking in Montgomery County.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’8 to 5’10 wearing a red and black hoodie, black jeans and black/white shoes seen exiting an early to mid-2000s Honda Accord.