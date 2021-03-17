Woman held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted and robbed outside home in affluent west Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect that held a woman at gunpoint, sexually assaulted her and then robbed her when she stepped out of her home in the Fleetwood neighborhood in West Houston.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:51 pm, the victim was at her residence, located at the 800 block of Fleetwood Place Drive. She stated that she had stepped outside of her house for a few minutes when an unknown man suddenly approached her, placed a gun to her head and then forced her back into her house, according to investigators. The suspect tied up the woman sexually assaulted her, and then stole items in the house. The suspect then left the location in a white Nissan Sentra.

Suspect sought in a home invasion aggravated robbery and sexual assault at a residence on Feb. 24 at the 800 block of Fleetwood Place Dr. If you recognize the suspect or white Nissan Sentra, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See full story–>https://t.co/RTTPjp2f1l @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/SdHEc6E5HQ — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 11, 2021

The license plate from the suspects’ vehicle (White Nissan Sentra) was captured on surveillance camera and it was discovered that the suspect had stolen the license plate from another vehicle just prior of this incident, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as Black male, 30 to 39 years old, 5’9 to 6’0, thin build, calm, used a small handgun.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.