HOUSTON (KIAH) — A possible robbery has left a woman hospitalized in west Houston Tuesday night.

Police have responded to a shooting shortly before 10 p.m. at 2424 S. Voss, near Westheimer Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said she was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle when a man walked up and shot her several times.

The man took something from her and fled the scene. There was a witness with the victim who was not hurt.

Police said that they have detained several people at the scene and robbery investigators are working the case.