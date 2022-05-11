SPRING, Texas (AP) — After authorities initially said a Houston-area woman told them the man she’d killed over another woman was her husband, they said Tuesday that his family says she was his girlfriend.

Fifty-one-year-old Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting Saturday of James Hargrove.

Officials said Hargrove was shot multiple times at the home in Spring.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Stewart said she fatally shot Hargrove after he brought another woman to the Texas home they shared and told her he wanted to be with that woman.