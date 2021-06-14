Woman’s body found wrapped in SW Houston dumpster, police looking for suspect

Crime

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect that’s wanted for murder.

On Friday, May 28, 2021, investigators say Leandra Addis’s body was found in the 6500 block of Hilcroft Street in SW Houston. Officers were dispatched to the location and found the victim’s body had been wrapped and placed in a dumpster at the location. During the course of the investigation, police say they estimate the crime occurred on the evening of May 27th inside the victim’s apartment prior to her being placed in the dumpster.

The family of Leandra Addis is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for her murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

