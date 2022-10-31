AUSTIN – No tricks here, but there’s a big treat up for grabs this Halloween for Texas Lottery® players! After no one won Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $1 billion. The jackpot remains the largest Grand Prize to-date of 2022, the second largest Grand Prize in Powerball game history and the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $497.3 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing will rise to an estimated annuitized $1.2 billion.

“Texas Lottery players are looking forward to playing for a sweet jackpot prize this Halloween,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Tonight’s Powerball Grand Prize marks just the second time that the game’s jackpot has reached $1 billion and we’ve seen an increase in sales over the last few days, which will benefit public education in Texas. We’re hoping after tonight’s drawing, a lucky Texan out there will be dressed up as a jackpot winner for the rest of their Halloween evening. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. As this jackpot stands at such an exciting level, please remember to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Monday’s drawing will be the 38th in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the Aug. 6 drawing. In addition to being the largest Grand Prize up for grabs in 2022, this Powerball jackpot is also the largest since the world record estimated annuitized $1.586 billion Grand Prize for the drawing held on Jan. 13, 2016.

Texas joined the multijurisdictional Powerball game in 2010 and had its first Powerball Grand Prize winner in 2013 when Paul McDowell of Bells claimed the $40 million jackpot from the May 29, 2013 drawing. Texas had its most recent Grand Prize winner in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million Grand Prize with two other winners.

So far in 2022, 17 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger have been sold to Texas Lottery players, including five during the current jackpot run. Within the past week, a Humble retailer sold a second-tier prize winning ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing and a Richardson retailer sold a second-tier prize winning ticket worth $1 million for the Monday, Oct. 24 drawing. Earlier this month, a Paris retailer sold a second-tier prize winning ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Oct. 22 drawing and a Fort Worth resident claimed a second-tier Powerball prize worth $1 million for the Oct. 15 drawing. Before that, a Manvel resident claimed a $1 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on Aug. 27 and a New Braunfels resident claimed a $1 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on Sept. 12.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 31. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.



About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $35.7 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $77.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $194 million for programs supporting Texas veterans. The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.