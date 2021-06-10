1 in 5 Texans believe low alcohol prices contribute to drinking problems

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s an issue many don’t want to talk about or admit to at all. Having a drinking problem. During this Covid-19 pandemic, more people have reportedly been turning to alcohol in order to cope. Now, a new study shows that some in Texas feel other factors are making it easier for people to develop drinking problems.

GreenhouseTreatment.com, a leading provider of addiction treatment, conducted a survey of 3,000 drinkers. It found out a number of different things. For instance,

This issue may be a particular concern during the pandemic, considering many people have faced challenging life adjustments, economic struggles and emotional difficulties as a result of the coronavirus, which is often called the “Covid Cocktail Crisis”.

Things like stress, boredom and isolation are potential emotional triggers for alcohol consumption,all of which are common feelings experienced by many due to social distancing and lockdown regulations. Combined with low alcohol prices such as online sales and in-store discounts, Greenhouse Treatment see this as a possible recipe for disaster for vulnerable people.

The survey also found that more than two-thirds (68%) of respondents think non-alcoholic beverages, such as mocktails, are too expensive. Despite the fact that 14.1 million American adults (aged 18+) had alcohol use disorders in 2019, as well as the fact that alcohol is the most regularly used addictive substance in the United States, the alcohol market still continues to grow. In fact, the U.S. distilled spirits industry spent $345.5 million on broadcast advertising alone in 2019, $107.4 million on magazine advertising and $27.5 on outdoor advertising. Perhaps this could be part of the reason why 1 in 3 (29%) people think alcohol companies market their drinks too aggressively, according to the Greenhouse survey.

More than 1 in 3 (36%) people surveyed say alcohol is part of their weekly grocery shop, which could suggest the low cost makes it more affordable for regular consumption if some are consuming it on a weekly basis. Additionally, 18% of respondents say they buy alcohol in bulk in order to save money.

Lastly, the research revealed that more than 1 in 10 (16%) drinkers admit to having bought alcohol at the store purely because there was a special offer, even if they had no intention of buying it before getting there.

