HOUSTON (KIAH) Celebrate the fall season with this Ultimate Classic Rock list put together, that mentions the changing of leaves, autumn moons, and everything else we love about the season.

Here are 10:

1. “Harvest Moon”, Neil Young

2. “Ramble On”, Led Zeppelin

3. “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground”, The White Stripes

4. “November Rain”, Guns N’ Roses

5. “Night Moves”, Bob Seger

6. “Silver Springs”, Fleetwood Mac

7. “Maggie May”, Rod Stewart

8. “Indian Summer”, The Doors

9. “Moondance”, Van Morrison

10. “Leaves That Are Green”, Simon & Garfunkel