DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery shouted out a huge seven-figure win for someone in DFW that bought a Powerball ticket from the June 11 drawing. However, there was another huge winner from Texas in this drawing.

Accompanying the $1 million winning ticket sold in DFW, is a Powerball ticket that matched four of the five winning numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000, hold on it gets better.

This ticket was a Power Play which moved the prize from $50K to $100,000! Just one number short of winning the estimated $229 million jackpot prize. Information regarding this secondary prize winner was not included in the lottery’s release of information for the June 11 drawing.

Texas Lottery says, “Texas Lottery Commission only reports the payout information for Texas winners. For payout information of all participating states please visit www.powerball.com.”