12-year-old girl is shot and killed in Union County drive-by; suspect is on the run

by: Walter Hermann

MONROE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 12-year-old child in Union County was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday, the Monroe Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 8 p.m. on Saturday on Icemorlee Street in Monroe. A 12-year-old child was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Atrium Union where they were later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that the child was sitting at a picnic table with friends when someone inside a vehicle pulled up and began shooting in the direction of the children and then fled. Multiple shell casings were found.

Police say the child was an innocent bystander and there were no other victims and. They are looking for a possible black Ford Freestyle SUV.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-282-4700.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence.”

