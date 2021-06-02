12-year-old shot 13-year-old over video game, Memphis police say; owner of gun arrested

CW39

by: WREG Staff, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 18-year-old faces multiple charges, including providing a handgun to a minor, after Memphis police say a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old in an argument over a video game.

On Sunday, May 30, officers were called to the Shadowbrook Townhouses in Parkway Village where they found a 13-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

While being questioned by police, Keshun Tuggle, 18, said the victim was hit during a drive-by shooting.

However, police said they quickly determined that was not the case when his story didn’t match up with that of the 12-year-old who was also in the home at the time.

After being stabilized at the hospital, the victim said he and the 12-year-old were playing video games inside the home when the younger boy became angry. He allegedly grabbed Tuggle’s gun, which was left out in the open, and fired a shot, striking the 13-year-old.

Tuggle admitted to disposing of the weapon and staging the crime scene following the shooting, police said. He was arrested and charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a child and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

Texas Lt. Gov. Calling for Special Session

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss