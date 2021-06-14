15-year-old swimmer dies after being struck by lightning on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage swimmer has died after being struck by lightning on Tybee Island.

According to the city of Tybee Island, a 15-year-old swimmer from Alabama was struck by lightning around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred in the water near 17th Street, the city said.

The area is not monitored by lifeguards, according to WSAV. The teen was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

“The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends,” the city said.

