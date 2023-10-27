HOUSTON (KIAH) — The 16th Annual Día de los Muertos is a FREE family festival being held at Montie Beach Park (915 Northwood St., Houston, TX 77009) on October 28, 2023, from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m..

Over the years, the focus of the festival has been to provide Houston residents in and near the Greater Heights with a fun and educational Día de los Muertos experience. Some consider Día de los Muertos among Latin America’s most vibrant celebrations. In keeping with that tradition, this event’s performers, artists, and entertainers will be curated to immerse festivalgoers in Latin American sights and sounds. Entertainers and performers scheduled to participate include Ballet Folklorico Mexico en Danzas, School of Rock, Mariachi Orgullo, Free Radicals, Ballet Folklorico Zapata, and DJ Lupita.

In addition, the festival partners with nearby schools for students to provide performances and create exhibits detailing the rich culture and significance of Día de los Muertos to the Latin American community. Jennifer Hartwig of Cabernet Camino Flower Co. will be creating a floral art installation. Flowers are a significant piece of the Latin tradition, as they symbolize the brevity of life and guide the souls to the altars.

This is a FREE EVENT welcoming and encouraging everyone to join in the celebration. There will be a variety of delicious food and artisan vendors on-site, and the Montie Beach Civic Club will be selling beer and wine to guests over 21.

Sponsors for 2023, include Advantage BMW of Midtown, Mambo Seafood, Grubbs Volvo Cars Central Houston, Commissioner Adrian Garcia-Harris County Precinct 2, The Compean Group, Westside Lexus, CARisma Wash, Friends of the Furmily Pet Sitting, Triola’s Kitchen, Kontota of Central Houston, Crawfish Café, Rep. Christina Morales-HD 145, Underbelly Burger, Domain Heights Apartments, All American AC & Heating, and Morales Funeral Home.

About Montie Beach Civic Club

The Montie Beach Civic Club is a Houston community organization representing the residents of Brooke Smith, an area that has the greatest Hispanic demographic in all of the Greater Heights. 100% of the profits generated from this event will go towards the Montie Beach Park Improvement Initiative, in partnership with the Houston Parks Board, a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Information for prospective vendors and sponsors is available at https://www.montiebeach.org/dayofthedead.