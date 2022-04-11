HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Another deadly scene involving catalytic converters crime occurred over the weekend.

It was Saturday, around 3:43 p.m. when Precinct 4 Harris County Constables attempted to stop suspects alleged to have been involved with thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles.

The suspects refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The suspects lost control of their vehicle at Glennloch/Hwy99 and a crash occurred. Two suspects were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A third suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Catalytic converters were recovered at the scene.

No members of law enforcement were injured.