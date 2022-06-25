HOUSTON (CW39) — Two people were killed and another two were injured after an argument in a southeast Houston home escalated into a shooting.

Houston PD Assistant Chief B. Tien spoke to the media at the scene around 4 a.m. Saturday morning where he said approximately 10 people were at a gathering at 4200 block of Madden Lane when the shooting occurred.

Tien said a preliminary investigation suggests that another group of individuals went inside the home around 1 a.m. to confront those at the gathering.

“Mulitple, and I do want to emphasize multiple, rounds were fired inside the residence resulting in two deceased males and two transported to the hospital,” Tien said.

While the names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification, Tien did say that the ages of those hurt and killed were all males between 17 years of age and early 20s.

