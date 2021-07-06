2 killed in New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man and woman from Newport News, Virginia, died Sunday night following a single-car crash in New Bedford.

Massachusetts State Police say the 38-year-old man was driving in the left lane of Route 140 around 7:45 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, hit the guardrail, then entered the median and crashed into a tree.

Both the man and his 35-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash is now being investigated, but police said it appears speed was a factor.

