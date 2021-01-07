2 suspects wanted after Aggravated Robbery near Greenspoint area

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Police Department needs your help in finding two suspects responsible for an Aggravated Robbery.

On Dec. 14, 2020, two unknown male suspects robbed a victim in the 18700 block of John F. Kennedy Blvd. The suspects approached the victim, who was loading items into their vehicle, and demanded they lay on the ground. The victim refused to lay on the ground and was struck in the head with an AR style pistol by one of the suspects. The victim tried to run away and was tackled to the ground by the second suspect. Both suspects stole the victim’s wallet and money then fled the location in a white Dodge Challenger and gray Toyota Camry.











Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification or arrest of the suspects. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.