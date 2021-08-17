2-year-old granddaughter caught in flooded Central El Paso home dies from injuries

Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A toddler caught in a flooded Central El Paso home with her grandmother died from her injuries, according to an official with Operation Hope.

On Thursday, a 65-year-old woman drowned in her Central El Paso home after a living room wall int he home collapsed. Rainwater flooded the residence on the 3200 block of Nashville, pinning the grandmother and her grandchild.

Initially, the toddler survived and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Neighbors had tried to assist the woman but were unable to do so.

Authorities have not released the names of the two.

Perches Funeral Homes and Operation HOPE announced they will assist the family with funeral expenses at no charge, according to Angel Gomez with HOPE.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with expenses.

