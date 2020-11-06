20 Yrs. Of Daily Traffic Fatalities

HOUSTON (CW39) — This Saturday, November 7th will be the 20th anniversary of the last time there were no traffic fatalities on Texas roads. That means 7,300 days would have passed in the last 2 decades with at least one person dying every single day on our roads. It’s a tragic truth that many thought wouldn’t happen, especially during the early days of the pandemic when TxDOT says traffic levels on Texas highways dropped 44%. However more wrecks were happening at reckless speeds. As of Oct. 30th there have been 3000 deaths on Texas roadways. Luckily, Houston Mayor

Sylvester Turner and TxDot have several ideas to put an end to

fatalities in our city by 2030.

“Leading Causes Of Fatal Crashes…”

-Lane Departures

-Speeding

-Driving Without Seatbelt

-Driving While Intoxicated

-Distracted Driving

Source: TxDot

“Help Prevent Accidents…“

Buckle Up

Slow Down

Refuse Rides w/ Distracted Drivers