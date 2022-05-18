The Pope 2 fire in Schleicher County has quadrupled in size over the course of two days

SCHLEICHER COUNTY, Texas — A wildfire in Schleicher County has grown from an estimated 500-acres on Monday to an estimated 2,000-acres on Wednesday morning.

The Pope 2 fire, located about 10-miles southwest of Fort McKavett, was initially reported to be 500-acres in size and 40% contained when the Texas A & M Forest Service began responding to requests for assistance on Monday evening, May 16, 2022.

According to the Forest Service, the wildfire grew to an estimated 2,000-acres since Monday and was approximately 50% contained when the agency last released an update on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Forest Service reported that the fire, still 500-acres in size, had been 80% contained through the use of on-the-ground fire crews and firefighting planes. Less than two hours later, the agency reported that the fire had escaped containment and had grown to 1-000 acres and 50% contained.

By Tuesday evening, the fire had grown to 2,000 acres and 50% containment, according to an update issued by the Forest Service shortly after 9:00 p.m. The agency says the fire remains very active.

