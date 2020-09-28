2020 East End Street Fest Goes Virtual

HOUSTON (CW39) – The East End Improvement Corporation (501c3) and the East End Houston Cultural District proudly announces the East End Street Fest: Live from Home, taking place on Saturday, October 17.

This FREE annual festival will be streamed online for the first time in history. The show will begin online at 3:00 pm. The three-hour virtual festival will include various Latino artists such as headliner Zenteno Spirit and their mix of jazz, Latin, funked-up fusion, and rock and roll honoring an East End legend, Norma Zenteno. Other artists include David de la Garza, a four-time Grammy award-winner who in 1989 joined the internationally known Tejano band, La Mafia. Also, Nick Gaitan, a working-class bassist/songwriter from Southeast Houston with a mix of Tejano, country, swamp-pop, rock n’ roll, and soul. Last, Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico will showcase dance performances from all over Latin America and Texas.

Since 2012, Hispanic music, food, art, and culture have been celebrated at the annual East End Street Fest. Thousands have gathered with friends and family to dance and enjoy the rhythms of this historic community. This year the safest place for all to gather is in their living rooms; therefore, the East End Improvement Corp. will be broadcasting a top-of-the-line virtual festival through the East End Street Fest website and social platforms to all Houstonians. Simultaneously, the East End Street Fest: Live from Home will air on Houston Media Source and HTV’s public access television channels.

Immediately following the virtual festival, the East End Houston Cultural District will debut a short documentary on the life, music, and legacy of Roberto and Norma Zenteno and their family.

Veronica Chapa Gorczynski, President of the East End District, said, “In 2020, East End Street Fest will be celebrating nine years of bringing the community together and showcasing the arts and culture of this historic corner of Houston. A year without the street fest was hard to imagine. Houston is known as a resilient community, and so is the East End. This year, we invite everyone to join us from the comfort and safety of their homes and enjoy the eclectic performances of our friends and neighbors.”

The full lineup and times of stage performances are available on the event website, www.eastendstreetfest.com.

The East End Street Fest is brought to you by East End Improvement Corporation and East End District.