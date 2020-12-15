HOUSTON (CW39) With the Holiday Season in full swing, the season also reminds us of the importance of caring for others and giving back. Now, the personal-finance website WalletHub releases its new report, on 2020’s Most Caring Cities In America.

In order to identify the most compassionate places in America, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities, across 39 key metrics. From the number of sheltered homeless persons to volunteering hours per capita, to the share of income donated to charity, these factors and more were all taken into consideration. So, here is a list of the Top 20.

Most Caring Cities in America

Boston, MA Madison, WI New York, NY Fremont, CA Virginia Beach, VA St. Paul, MN Pittsburgh, PA Lincoln, NE Minneapolis, MN Chesapeake, VA Seattle, WA Jersey City, WA Gilbert, AZ Scottsdale, AZ Denver, CO Aurora, CO San Diego, CA Chicago, IL Irvine, CA Portland, OR

But, how do Texas cities stack up in this study. The City of Plano lands at the 25th spot in the study. Austin sits at number 50. Fort Worth is 52, Arlington 58 and Irving at 60. El Paso is 77, while San Antonio is 81. Dallas is 84. As for Houston, we sit at 97.

Other Key Stats also include:

Memphis, Tennessee, has the highest share of income donated to charity, 5.60 percent. Baltimore has the most volunteer hours per capita, 45.22. Jacksonville has the highest share of residents who do favors for others at 68.70 percent. Lexington has the highest share of sheltered homeless persons at 98.60 percent. And Fremont, California has the lowest child-poverty rate at 2.50 percent.

In 2019, WalletHub says, Americans as a whole donated nearly $450 Billion. For a view the full report and your city`s rank, please visit the WalletHub Website.

