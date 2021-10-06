2021 IRONMAN Texas triathlon set to return on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Following an over year and a half long hiatus, the 2021 IRONMAN Texas triathlon is set to makes its return on Saturday, Oct. 9 in The Woodlands.

The race weekend kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with athlete check-in at the Waterway Parking Lot in the Woodlands. On Saturday, Oct. 9, athletes will begin their 140.6-mile journey throughout The Woodlands and northern Harris County.

To put that mileage in perspective, from the CW 39 studios to Austin is around 160 miles. Competitors will start with a 2.4-mile swim (3.9K), then a 112-mile bike (180.2K), and finish with a 26.2-mile run (42.2K).

For more information about the 2021 IRONMAN Texas triathlon, visit www.ironman.com/im-texas.