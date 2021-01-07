2021’s Best and worst cities for active lifestyle

KIAH (CW39) 2021 is here and many people will be trying to get back into shape for the new year. Wallethub conducted a study to find out what cities across the country are the best and worst for those who are wanting to get into shape. Take a look at how Houston scored.

To determine where Americans have the best chance of remaining active despite the pandemic, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities across 36 key metrics. The data set ranges from the average monthly fitness-club fee to bike score to the prevalence of COVID-19.

Living an Active Lifestyle in Houston (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

52nd – Avg. Monthly Fitness-Club Fee

21st – Fitness Centers with Virtual Classes per Capita

87th – % of Physically Inactive Adults

21st – Dance Studios with Virtual Classes per Capita

17th – Swimming Pools per Capita

24th – Baseball & Softball Diamonds per Capita

20th – Basketball Hoops per Capita

96th – Public Golf Courses per Capita

35th – Parkland Acres per Capita

34th – Walk Score

28th – Avg. COVID-19 Weekly Cases per Capita

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-an-active-lifestyle/8817