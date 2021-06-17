2021’s best beach towns to live in, is Galveston on the list?

Planning your next vacation? Or maybe you’re planning your retirement. Either way Wallethub compiled a list of the best beach towns to live in for 2021.

Top 10 Ocean Beach Towns

  1. Naples, FL
  2. Laguna Beach, CA
  3. Lahaina, HI
  4. Newport Beach, CA
  5. North Myrtle Beach, SC
  6. Sarasota, FL
  7. Kailua, HI
  8. Boca Raton, FL
  9. Destin, FL
  10. Santa Monica, CA

After working from home for most of 2020, people have decided to not just visit the coastline, but live by it. Florida has four cities that made Wallethub’s top beach towns to live because of this.

In order to determine which cities made the list Wallethub studied 191 cities, across 62 key indicators. Texas cities rank amongst the lowest in this list with 118. La Porte, 135. Galveston, and 142. Port Lavaca.

Contrary to popular belief, however, many beach towns are suitable to everyday life — and easy on the wallet.

