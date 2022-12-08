GALVESTON (KIAH) – ‘Tis that time of year! This year the Galveston Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. Otherwise, come on out to the island and have a merry and bright evening alongside Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin and the Galveston Police Dept.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on 25th Street and Postoffice, proceeding east to 19th Street, north to Strand, west to 25th Street, south to Postoffice and complete one additional loop before ending at 25th & Strand. The parade will line-up beginning at 5 p.m. at Postoffice between 25th and 26th streets, and on 26th Street between Postoffice and Winnie.