25 new, ‘re-SPARKed’ parks around Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston-based nonprofit organization SPARK has successfully introduced 25 new parks and updated, or ‘re-SPARKed’, five of them are located at campuses across 12 independent school districts and three charter schools.

Houston Endowment and Kinder Foundation have committed to support Phase II of SPARK’s efforts to mitigate ‘park deserts’ throughout Greater Houston. This follow-up investment enables SPARK to create 15 new parks and re-SPARK 15 more over the next four years.

“The Kinder Foundation finds SPARK to be a thoughtful and effective park developer, and we applaud SPARK for focusing on neighborhoods that need parks,” states Nancy Kinder, President and CEO. “What people may not realize is that the School District and the local community also contribute to the creation of each park. This results in a deeper local connection. We are pleased to help bring more SPARK parks to neighborhoods.”

The SPARK School Park Program was founded in 1983 by Council Member Eleanor Tinsley and recognizes that creating neighborhood parks on school grounds is an efficient and cost-effective way to increase greenspace acreage. SPARK parks are planned and designed through a process that includes parents, school staff and community members, as well as local architects and designers.

Since 1983, SPARK has built more than 200 parks in Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties.