HOUSTON (CW39) — After 4-years, the $840 Million dollar construction project on 288 that added 4 new express toll lanes, has finally opened! The 10.3mile project stretches from the 59/69 interchange to Clear Creek which in Brazoria county. CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke to the Public Information Officer to get more details…

The new toll roads will be free until November 30th, but for a complete price list of how much it will cost after that, click here.