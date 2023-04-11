KEMAH, Texas (CW39) – The Galveston Bay Foundation announced plans for its second annual Houston Oyster & SeaFest, which will be held on Earth Day, Saturday April 22nd from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park. The festival will feature a variety of acclaimed restaurants from throughout the greater Houston area and will also include live music, libations, educational exhibits and more. Event proceeds benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program and habitat restoration efforts.



Tickets for the festival start at $35, and VIP experiences are also available. For tickets and more information, visit www.houstonoysterfest.com. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of menu items including cooked oyster bites and signature seafood dishes from all participating restaurant partners. Event restaurant partners include: Acme, BB’s Tex-Orleans, Captain Benny’s Seafood, Floyd’s Seafood, Gatsby’s Prime Seafood, Harold’s, Indianola, Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar, McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, the Palm Restaurant, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, and Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks.



All proceeds from the Houston Oyster & SeaFest benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program. Started in 2011, the Oyster Shell Recycling Program has collected more than 1,300 tons of oyster shells from 26 restaurant partners located from Houston to Galveston for use in habitat restoration projects. To learn more about the program, visit galvbay.org/oysters. “We are tremendously proud of the success of our Oyster Shell Recycling Program and the habitat we have restored using shell that otherwise would have been thrown away,” said Bob Stokes, President of the Galveston Bay Foundation. “Funds raised through this event will make it possible for us to expand the program to include more Houston area restaurants and restore more habitat at a critical time for oysters in Galveston Bay.”



For further information, contact the Foundation at (281) 332-3381, visit

www.galvbay.org or follow us on Twitter @GBayFoundation