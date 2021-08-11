2nd El Paso border agent shot at from Mexico in less than a week, CBP says

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The border wall is seen in El Paso, Texas, near where a U.S. Border Patrol agents was shot at from Mexico on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2021.

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — For the second time in less than a week, a U.S. Border Patrol agent has been shot at from Mexico.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, a border agent from the El Paso Sector’s Ysleta Station took cover behind his vehicle after hearing gunshots.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, approximately five rounds were fired from Mexico toward the agent. None of the rounds struck the agent nor his vehicle.

The agent was patrolling near the Midway Drive exit off of U.S. Highway 375, which is across the highway from Riverside Middle School.

On Friday morning, 20 rounds were fired at a border agent who is also from the Ysleta Station. The agent also took cover and was not hit by the shots.

The agent was patrolling farther down the road in an area east of the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant.

He heard gunshots near his location and reportedly drove for cover.

CBP said cameras reportedly caught two subjects shooting north from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande with what appeared to be a rifle.

Mexican law enforcement was notified, and officers were dispatched to the area.

CBP said the FBI is investigating both incidents. KTSM and Border Report have reached out to the FBI. Look for updates as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire | Mob front man and casino boss had died

Weather Word of the Day is Condensation - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking the Tropics - Several named storms, Kevin, Linda, Fred - Adam Krueger

Burning 4 weeks | Resident working to save homes in Dixie fire in California

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Lina sues Abbott over school masks, COVID surge, Dem arrests - Sharron Melton

Local heat advisory - Carrigan Chauvin

Weather at 6am - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 "STARGIRL" Interview of Brec Bassinger w/Sharron Melton

Back To School backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

Morning weather headlines for August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

School bus rules and forecast - Hannah Trippett, Carrigan Chauvin

Walmart hiring drivers and techs - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss